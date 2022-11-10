Caro resident turns die cast collecting into a business

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Kristopher Yates shows that it's still OK to be a kid at heart.
He owns a unique business that stemmed from his hobby of collecting die cast and model cars. It grew into Kris's Diecast Collectables, Customs, RCs and More.
His basement is filled with hundreds of model cars, remote control cars and parts that go along with them.
"I'd say I have like 40 RCs and a few thousand diecasts," Yates said.
He started dabbling in toy car collecting about seven years ago.
"It's always been something motorized or something electronic. I've always been trying to work on something," Yates said.
He builds many of his cars from the ground up, including custom made chassis.
"I start with a pile of parts and end up with something whole -- something that functions and works the way it should," Yates said.
He then decided to open a business and connect with others who enjoy taking their remote control cars to crawler tracks.
"One day I was bored and driving my car around out back and I'm like, 'You know what? It'd be cool to have some people to do this with,'" Yates said. "So I put it in Google hoping to meet some people and make some friends and have some crawling buddies."
He admits it's not the most lucrative side business.
"I've spent way more than I'll ever make," Yates said.
But he still enjoys helping others.
"I've been getting a few calls here and there," Yates said. "A gentleman had a few vintage Tamia RCs that he brought in and had me restore for him. I really liked doing that one. That was a fun job."
His 5-year-old daughter Zoe is his biggest inspiration. He recently made her a custom pink 4x4 pickup truck. He hopes to inspire her to become a problem sovler.
"Just the mindset that if it's broken you can probably fix it," Yates said.
His advice to others is, take time to find out what you like and spend time doing it.
"Just dive in, try it, fail a few times if you have to," Yates said. "But if you don't try you'll never get there."