Falcon's Nest in Columbiaville known for 'The Falconator Challenge'

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Falcon's Nest in Columbiaville will help fill bellies, especially for anyone brave enough to try "The Falconator Challenge."
The restaurant, which opened in 2019, was named after the hometown LakeVille High School mascot. Nina and Bob Pittman sunk their life savings into the business with help from their son, Robert.
They said opening a restaurant and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been easy, but support from the Columbiaville community keeps them going.
"It's a small community with lots of big-hearted people," Nina said.
They aim to provide a family dining experience and the community quickly embraced them.
"Everybody is kind of family in the Nest," Nina Pittman said.
Robert said the small-town atmosphere helps him get to know who he's cooking for. He graduated from Lapeer West High School and honed his skills in culinary school, which allowed him to bring creativity to the Falcon's Nest menu.
"The food we do is kind of off of the norm," Robert said. "Like today, I did a brisket fried rice with a giant egg roll. The egg roll was about this big."
The food is what keeps top customers like Greg Bonds coming back.
"They make these soups," he said. "I never knew chicken cordon bleu existed. Now I'm addicted to it."
If his T-shirt wasn't a giveaway, he's got the the whole menu memorized.
"Every Sunday, the chef comes out and makes omelets to order and they have all kinds of different items and they change it up every week," Bonds said.
For brave diners with a lot of room in their belly, The Falconator Challenge offers a mound of food with a falcon's cry. It includes 2.5 pounds of ground beef on pancake buns, sausage, bacon, eggs, peanut butter, lettuce, tomato, cheese, french fries, chips and onion rings.
Diners have 45 minutes to consume all of the food with no bathroom breaks and no sharing allowed. They can remove one item from the meal (not including the meat or bun) and will be allowed to walk around for a minute if necessary.
Only three people have conquered the monstrosity. They received a T-shirt, their name listed on a wall and the meal for free.
All dinners ordered after 5 p.m. come with the Falcon's Favorite for free. It's a warm chocolate chip cookie with two scoops of ice cream and drizzled with chocolate.