William Peter Mansion in Columbiaville offers a step back in time

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Once home to the man who founded the village of Columbiaville, the grand William Peter Mansion is a bed and breakfast.
It's like stepping back in time and maybe another dimension.
Peter moved to the rural Lapeer County village from Toledo and built the home for his wife in 1896 at the intersection of Water and Second streets.
"He had an interesting life," said Teresa Cook, who now owns the home. "He came here penniless and he built his fortune in Michigan off lumber. Smart guy."
The six bedroom home was designed by his wife, Roxanna. The mansion still includes its original decorative woodwork of oak, mahogany, walnut, cherry, and maple.
"People were brought over from Germany and all over to do the carvings and the fireplaces," Cook said. "It's amazing."
Peter only lived in the home for about five years before he died. Cook bought the home more than two decades ago.
"This was low-income housing when I bought it. So, I've put a ton of money and work into it," she said.
Cook worked with her father to restore the house to its original glory.
"It's just beautiful," she said. "The wood is just -- I don't know how to explain it. I've had a lot of people come in and tell me about the wood. 'I didn't notice while I was polishing it, but yeah, you're right. It's very pretty.'"
All these years later, she appreciates the craftsmanship.
Cook has hosted hundreds of guests over the years traveling to the small village to the bed and breakfast she operates in the mansion.
"Just meeting people from all over, because we get them from everywhere," she said. "It's just a getaway."
Cook said the William Peter Mansion offers guests a step back in time and a slower pace to life. She doesn't offer some modern conveniences, such as internet access.
But Cook knows how to party, too. She hosts weddings, showers, murder mysteries and ghosts hunts in addition to the bed and breakfast.
Cook checks with guests about what kind of murder mystery experience they want and writes special parts for everyone in the party.
"I don't want to offend anybody, because they're comedy," she said. "They're not scary unless you want to make them scary. I can be scary, too."
Cook said talking about ghosts intrigues and attracts guests rather than scare them away.
"I love it and I think the people that stay love it," she said. "We've only had one woman leave. She was from Chicago and it was Halloween time and she said that we had floating dresses and floating heads."
As for Cook seeing any floating heads or signs that the William Peter Mansion in haunted?
"I guess it depends on the individual and their awareness, but I'm never here alone. Does that help?" she said.