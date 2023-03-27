Goodrich kid sized for custom-fit shoes by Under Armour

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) – After years of frustration, a Michigan teen’s search for shoes that fit him is hopefully over.
Several national footwear brands heard about the 6-foot-10, 14-year-old Goodrich High School student's plight trying to find properly fitting shoes for his size 23 or 24 shoes.
On Sunday, Eric Kilburn was sized by a national footwear brand for a custom-fit pair of shoes.
The senior director for product development at Under Armour, Robb Cropp, flew to Michigan to receive a proper measurement of Eric’s feet.
The fitting process included a digital scan, and the product developer said that this size is unique, even sneaker executives.
“I have been in the industry for almost 30 years, I have never seen anything bigger than 22,” said Cropp. “I don't have Eric's exact size figured out yet, we need a couple more days to figure that out, but he's going to be the largest shoe we ever built.”
Eric’s family is overjoyed by the help that has been given to what seemed like a never ending struggle, they have even referred to it as a miracle.
“My hopelessness has been replaced with joy and relief and that is a priceless feeling,” said Eric's mom, Rebecca Kilburn.
“Where we were 10 days ago, to where we are now," said his dad, Eric Kilburn, Sr., "It’s truly nothing short of a miracle.”
Eric said that he is looking forward to football season this year.
“I am going to be able to play better on the field,” said Eric. “I am going to have shoes I am comfortable in, no blisters, ingrown toenails, none of that stuff.”
To pay-it-forward, Eric's mom, Rebecca, started a Facebook page called Big Shoe Network that helps connect families who are struggling to find larger sized shoes for their kids.