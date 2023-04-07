Grand Blanc bakery donated a percentage of the day's sales to a family in-need

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – A mid-Michigan bakery is donating a portion of sales made on Friday to a family in need.
Great Harvest Bread Company in Grand Blanc posted to social media that they would be donating 10% of the sales made that day to a family recovering from a stand-off incident.
The incident occurred in Grand Blanc Township on March 27. Police were dispatched to a home on Hill Road after a woman reported she had been stabbed.
Officials learned that the victim’s ex-boyfriend forced his way into her home, stabbed her and was holding her against her will. She was assaulted several times before she was able to escape.
She told the officials that the incident destroyed her home.
Now, the Grand Blanc community is working to help the family get back on their feet.
Great Harvest Bread co-owner, Scott Sassack, said that he thought a good way to give back to the family was by donating a percentage of sales made at the business.
“I just thought this would be a great thing to jump in and help with,” said Sassack. “Some baked goods, cookies for kids, cinnamon rolls.”
The business offers a variety of breads, sweets and sandwiches.