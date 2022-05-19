Grand Blanc middle schoolers raise money for London Strong Foundation

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Middle school students in Grand Blanc took lessons learned from a book and used them to give back to the community.
Grand Blanc West Middle School students raised more than 1,800 dollars since starting in January after the the class read "A Long Walk to Water", a novel that depicts someone giving back to his village.
They chose to give $1,500 of the money raised during bake sales and can drives to the London Strong Foundation.
It's in honor of London Eisenbeis, a Grand Blanc 10-year-old who passed away in 2018 from an undetected heart condition.
"And I knew how much one AED can impact someone's life. So it made me think well if there's more out there, it will be even greater chances of more people keeping their family members and their loved ones," said seventh grader, Ava Cuccia.
More than 300 dollars will go towards CPR training for students at Grand Blanc West Middle School.