Grand Blanc Township firefighters honored by Red Cross for saving lives

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The American Red Cross honored three Grand Blanc Township firefighters for lifesaving acts of heroism while off-duty earlier this year.
The three Grand Blanc Township firefighters, David Bechtel Jr., Adam Frank and Lyle Knopf, have received the The American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Person Action Award after they saved the lives of three unresponsive people while on a weekend trip last February.
The men were on a weekend snowmobile trip in the U.P when they were called to a nearby cabin where three men were found to be unresponsive and not breathing.
Bechtel Jr, Frank, and Knopf performed life saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation until first responders arrived.
The firefighters were nominated for the Red Cross lifesaving award by their fire chief Robert Burdette.
“The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is given to individuals who step up in an emergency situation and help save or sustain a life,” said Becky Gaskin, executive director of the East Central Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross Michigan Region who made the presentation. “These firefighters exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and are to be commended for their willingness to help others in distress.”
Bechtel and Frank are four-year and nine-year veterans, respectively, of the fire department. Knopf retired July 1 after a 16-year career.