Greater Flint YMCA proposed construction for new building

FLINT, Mich., (WJRT) - Breathing new life into a Flint institution.
A proposed 33.5 million dollar new facility is on the table for the city's beloved YMCA in downtown Flint.
The Greater Flint YMCA has been the city's focal point for decades but now it is the hope for more fun to stay at the YMCA. Public Relations Director Pam Bailey says the time has come for a change.
"Unfortunately this facility has met the end of its life," said Flint YMCA Public Relations Director Pam Bailey. "So, we're proposing a new building that will meet the needs of Flint today."
The Greater Flint YMCA building was built in 1961. With time taking a toll on the building YMCA officials are hoping to write a brand new chapter.
The new multi-million dollar facility would sit on a 2-point-7 acre site downtown near the MTA station. City records show that the 2.7-acre property is owned by Harrison Street Properties, a limited liability company with ties to the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.
Brand new with new basketball courts, a track, new pool, and a new living space that will provide affordable housing units.
"So we're really excited, we're proposing a new construction. It will be a YMCA and apartments located at third and Harrison street overall it's a $40 million project which includes the construction, the equipment and all the furnishing to finish the project," Bailey said.
An ordinance to grant a payment in lieu of taxes also known as PILOT was sent to the City Council.
Unlike a tax break a PILOT is a set annual fee that the developer will pay to the city. That fee will go towards the city's general income, residents sewer, water bills and income taxes.
City Council President Allie Herkenroder is pleased with the income it will bring to the city as well as the affordable housing units that comes with the project.
The proposed new YMCA would house 50 apartments, 19 of which would have lower rents for residents with incomes at or below 80% of the county’s area median income.
Of those income-restricted apartments, four would be set aside for individuals with incomes at 50% or less than the area median income.
"I think that there was a report that came out 2 or 3 years ago that said we were close to 600 units short of affordable housing needed for this community," said City Council President Allie Herkenroder. "So, PILOTs are a way to be able to make sure that developers are able to build that housing or else it would not be able to sustain."
Council will take up PILOTs over the next few weeks with hopes of adopting... towards the top of the new year.
Developers have not released a timetable for construction or completion of the building.