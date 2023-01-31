Hamilton Community Health Network continues the push for accessible healthcare on Flint's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The fight to make sure everyone in the Flint community has access to healthcare continues as new data finds a void in part of the city.
Hamilton Community Health Network is working to fill the need in that area.
The organization found that Flint's east side is designated as a Health Professional Shortage Area.
"It is extremely important that everyone has access to good quality healthcare - good quality affordable healthcare," said Hamilton Community Health Network CEO, Clarence Pierce.
In 2021 Hamilton Health Network birthed the idea of expanding to the city's east side - making a total of 9 clinics within the network.
CEO Clarence Pierce says that this expansion is most personal to him because he understands the scarcity of healthcare and the plight of the underserved firsthand.
"I know how important it is, having grown up with a lack of healthcare in the community I grew up in," Pierce said.
A mission to offer quality healthcare to all - the insured and uninsured.
Hamilton Community Health Network's goal is to fill in the gaps of healthcare shortage - a shortage the organization says is especially felt on Flint's east side.
"It's an area that has a number of needs, particularly today because there's so many issues out there and now we're dealing with COVID, RSV and the flu so it's even more important today than it was in the past," said Pierce.
In 2020 the Health Network was awarded $3.5 million in federal grants through DHHS with plans to construct a new clinic in the area.
CEO Clarence Pierce says an additional $2 million is needed to break ground.
"We've surveyed the area and we have some good locations in mind - it's just a matter now of getting the additional funding," he said.
While that project is in the works patients in need of health care are given bus tokens for transportation to their appointments.
"That is an example why we need a clinic on the east side because transportation is a problem not only on the east side but throughout the entire community," said Pierce.
He also mentioned that the Hamilton Community Health Network is working to raise additional dollars for the clinic with hopes to break ground next year.