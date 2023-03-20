Hamilton Community Health Network launches monthly community mental health talks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- Hamilton Community Health Network is opening its doors to provide free tools and techniques to help people manage their mental health.
Happy Mind, Better Health is being launched by the agency as series of monthly meetings.
The free mental health discussions are for anyone in the community who may need helpful tools to combat anxieties brought on by the daily grind.
The one hour long discussions will be led by Hamilton's director of behavior health Albert Ujkaj. According to Hamilton's director of communications and marketing Ujkaj will share tips on how to be in the moment.
"What can you do to be in the moment, what can you do to relax, to be mindful, and control your thoughts so they don't take you all the way to the other side of being anxious," Sawyer said.
The first session is March 21, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Hamilton's North Pointe Clinic, 5710 Clio Road, Flint, Mich. It is free, but seating is limited. Pre-registration is suggested. Click here for more information.