Hundreds say a final farewell to Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Junior

Friday hundreds of mourners joined with members of the Flint Fire Department to say a final goodbye to one of their own.
The sounds of bagpipes filled the air as family, friends, and fellow firefighters gathered around the gravesite as Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Junior was laid to rest.
A loud cry could be heard coming from the crowd as the final call for firefighter Hill went out.
The 16 year veteran of the department died last Saturday, from an apparent heart attack while at the scene of a fire.
Flint's Fire Chief says his loss will leave huge hole in the department.
"We are so overwhelmed with what he did for the fire department and the spirit he left in the fire department that will linger on and on," said Theron Wiggins, Chief, Flint Fire Department.
Ricky Hill Junior was 49 years old.