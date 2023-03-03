Hundreds say a final farewell to Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Junior

Weather Alert

...TREACHEROUS TO NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING FROM THE I-69 CORRIDOR SOUTH TO THE OHIO BORDER... WEATHER... * Periods of heavy, wet snowfall will continue through 9 PM across widespread areas from the I-69 corridor south to the Ohio border, including all of the Detroit metro region, Ann Arbor, Flint, and surrounding areas. Sporadic blizzard conditions will be possible through 9 PM resulting in treacherous to near impossible travel conditions on all roadways, whether treated or untreated. * Hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be common, with localized areas seeing hourly snowfall rates potentially approaching 3 inches per hour. Additionally, thundersnow will be possible along with a rogue lightning strike as bands of intense snowfall move south to north from the Ohio border across the Detroit metro region and up towards the I-69 corridor. * Quick heavy, wet snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be possible through 9 PM, with locally higher amounts possible. There remains a low chance of rain mixing in at times near the Ohio border, which may cut down on snow totals primarily south of M-50. * Air temperatures will generally hover around the freezing mark. Despite air temperatures around freezing, rapid snowfall accumulation will allow for very efficient accumulation on area roadways. * Widespread visibilities below 1/2 mile will be common through 9 PM, with whiteout conditions likely at times due to gusty northeast winds as high as 35 to 45 mph at times. Blowing snow will be minimal due to the wet character of the snow, but downed limbs and trees that have already experienced heavy load from the recent ice storm may lead to increased hazards on area roadways. IMPACTS... * Sporadic blizzard conditions are likely due to the combination of heavy accumulating snow, near whiteout conditions at times, and gusty winds up to 35-45 mph at times. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Treacherous to impossible travel is likely. Travel is not; advised.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP