Hurley Medical Center's employee appreciation resumes after two years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's Hurley Medical Center is honoring their frontline heroes this week with Employee Appreciation Week!
The week and festivities are back after a two year hiatus because of the pandemic and the company wants to turn to the employees to show that they are what builds Hurley.
There are drawings and giveaways every day for the entire week.
"It's hard with about 2,800 employees to make sure that we are telling everybody every single day how much they are appreciated. Our mission is one that so many of our employees identify with - so that in itself can be very fulfilling," said Melany Gavulic, President and CEO, Hurley Medical Center.
Hurley employees have the chance to win different tickets to concerts and Detroit Tigers games as well as wellness items.