Inaugural cohort established for Flint nonprofit leaders of color

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new fellowship cohort of African-American nonprofit leaders has been established in Flint.
The inaugural Enterprising Ventures of Color Fellowship cohort launched this week. Their focus is on strengthening their long-term capacity and infrastructure.
The group of eight nonprofit organizations and 14 fellows had their first in-person meeting Thursday in Flint.
"So to have this opportunity for them to help us and pour into us over the next 18 months it was dream come true," said Shon Hart, founder and CEO of Involved Dad.
The nonprofit is an organization that focuses on fatherhood. Hart was invited to participate in this inaugural cohort class.
"We've been wanting the opportunity to grow our brand, to get more exposure," he said.
For the next 18 months, Hart and the rest of this group of nonprofit executives of color will benefit from executive level coaching from a team at Enterprising Ventures of Color who have been invited to guide the process.
Lillian Singh is the organization's founder and and CEO.
"Our goal is to bring them together in community. A lot of nonprofits in the community don't really collaborate or work together and there are a number of reasons behind it," she said.
Nyse Holloman, president and CEO of Voices for Children, has been invited to participate and is looking forward to the exchange of ideas and strategies to help combat some of the challenges that non profit executives of color face.
The venture is being funded by the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Ruth Mott Foundation and the United Way of Genesee County.
The philanthropic organizations are working in partnership with the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Inequities.
In addition to Involved Dad and Voices for Children the cohort also includes the following organizations:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County.
- Center for Higher Educational Achievement.
- Motherly Intercession.
- Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village.
- MADE Institute.
- Flint and Genesee Literacy Network.