Judge’s decision ensures claims process will continue in water crisis settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The wheels of justice are turning slowly in the Flint water crisis settlement.
"All of this has been a long haul for the people of Flint,” said Teresa Bingman, an attorney representing Flint residents in the water crisis settlement litigation. "We are finally in a position to be able to ensure that the claims process continues.”
Bingman responded after another chapter in the crisis officially came to a close Tuesday when Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt approved the $626 million partial settlement.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be paid out to Flint families, business owners and homeowners.
After attorney fees are deducted from the settlement, it will leave about $400 million for Flint residents. Roughly 44,000 residents filed claims over the water crisis and 80% is expected to go to children who were under the age of 6 at the start of the water crisis.
Financial Planner Brice Carter of Financial Strategies Inc. said parents have a lot of things to think about..
Parents who filed a claim for a child living in Flint who was under the age 6 during the water crisis could have a large sum of money from the settlement headed their way. According to the flintwaterjustice.com there are two options for disbursement for minors.
Structured settlements pay out a fixed monthly or annual amount to the kids or ultimately to the parents for the benefit of the kids or trust account you can opt for by the courts.
According to the website, people who want a structured settlement had to submit that form when they submitted the claim for the minor. Without that, the money automatically goes into a trust.
"So, the structured settlement payout option is going to be a fixed monthly amount or annual amount and you are not really going to have to do anything for that. Where as with the trust option you are going to have to make request for distribution," said Carter.
He said leaving settlement money in the trust could provide a greater payout.
"It's going to be invested and it's going to grow over time and what that means is a lot larger substantial sum of money when you do finally tap into it," Carter said.
Bingman said a they are hoping the first distribution will happen by the end of the year.