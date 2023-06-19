Flint community celebrates traditional Juneteenth festivities

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The blend of two words: June and nineteenth. For generations, the day has been honored by Black Americans through festivities.
More than ever, the Flint community wants to use their movement of celebration to let others know why this day exists.
The holiday was first celebrated in Texas in 1865 in the aftermath of the Civil War. But it wasn't until 2021, when legislation declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.
"It's funny because we talked about Juneteenth as a family when I was younger, but nobody did any events. So, it's out of sight, out of mind, you really don't think about it," said Kenneika Waters, business owner.
Flint residents from all walks of life are celebrating Juneteenth.
"It definitely represents the day of us as Black people having our own freedom," said Jenica Horton, owner of J. Ann Krochet.
Local celebration kicked off the 19th day of June with local festivities at Max Brandon Park on the northside of Flint.
"It's been a tradition for 51 years here in the Flint Community. It's just a great time for us to come together, be unified, then also celebrate the essence of our ancestors," said DeQWaun E. Robinson, chair of Tradition Flint Juneteenth Celebration.
Although, celebration may seem like it's at the forefront of today's agenda, there's much more meaning behind it to those who are pushing to keep the history alive.
"We want to be able to educate and talk about it, but then take this energy, take this spirit through all these urban communities through the country and then ensure, they understand why we do what we do," said Robinson. "It's Juneteenth baby, so we getting to it."