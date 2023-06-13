Hasselbring hosts Juneteenth celebration: Legacy and Literacy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Juneteenth is just days away - a yearly celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. following the Civil War.
Flint continues to celebrate the holiday with a week full of impactful educational forums. One of those events included the Legacy and Literacy night - held at the Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint.
"We're focusing on education, liberation, and celebration," said Traditional Flint Juneteenth chairman DeWaun E. Robinson.
Legacy and Literacy Night hones in on the importance of the elders in the community pouring into the youth as well as gaining the importance of literacy when it comes to both reading and finances.
Robinson said it is vital to the community.
"We want to give reverence to everybody who played a part in freeing us today," he said. "So, we talk about Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth, Freedom Day for Black people and a cultured day, centered with activities."
The 10-day lineup that Traditional Flint Juneteenth has geared up for the Juneteenth holiday pays homage to the ending of slavery. The event is celebrating its 51st anniversary with a theme of Legacy and Literacy.
"How do you learn your legacy if nobody shares it with you," said Beverly Lewis, executive director for Hasselbring Senior Center. "So, I'm happy that tonight we were able to have a legacy showcase."
The showcase featured the elders of the neighborhood and their offspring sharing the legacy of their families in addition to gaining knowledge about generational wealth and the importance of education. Those are reasons why Lewis said literacy is vital to the community.
"It's about the importance of literacy and how our children are faring in our city," she said. "And what we need to do to bump it up to make sure our children are successful."
Robinson said that taking advantage of the opportunities that past generations were not afforded is the goal.
"We have to really hone in on those educational values that our ancestors went without but it's up to us to carry on," he said.
The Traditional Flint Juneteenth committee began celebrating on June 9 and will go through the holiday on June 19.