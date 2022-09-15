Let's Make Miracles Radiothon under way to benefit Hurley Children's Hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cars 108 is hosting the annual Let's Make Miracles Radiothon, where the public can hear heartwarming, inspirational stories from families who have received care at Hurley Children's Hospital.
Donations during the radiothon will support Hurley Children's Hospital and its mission to care for kids.
"This is really to help with those things that are above and beyond general medical care," said Cars 108 morning co-host Lisa Marie. "When your kid is in the hospital, you're spending time up there, it's so traumatic on the parents."
Money raised helps with things like vouchers for parents to get a bite to eat and extra items to keep children occupied while they are hospitalized.
"Every dollar really makes a difference," Lisa Marie said.
The radiothon takes place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Donations can be dropped off to any Dort Financial Credit Union office, Burton Fire Department Station No. 1 on Bristol Road and on the Cars 108 website.