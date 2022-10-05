 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

  • Updated
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Header

Making Strides is more than a walk. Join the movement to end breast cancer as we know it.

For more than two decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the fight against this deadly disease and funded breakthrough research, 24/7 support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.

Join Your Local Making Strides Event

Join ABC12 and our community in taking up the fight to fund the future of breast cancer research and programs. Turning your passion into a purpose is easier than you think. Sign up, recruit a team, fundraise and be an inspiration.

ABC12’s Terry Camp will be at Making Strides of the Great Lakes Bay Region on Saturday, October 8th. Sign Up Here

Terry Camp

ABC12’s Christine Winter will be at Making Strides of Flint on Saturday, October 22nd. Sign Up Here

Christine Winter

Click Here to Find Other Making Strides Events In Your Area

Can’t make an event? You can still make a difference. Click here to find out how.

Join The Movement

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® is a nationwide movement that has united communities, companies, and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer for more than two decades – and we have no intention of ever slowing down. As we look to the road ahead, more determined and more inspired than ever, we invite you to join forces with the American Cancer Society – the nation’s nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight.

Join the Making Strides movement to help save lives and fund the future of breast cancer research and programs at www.MakingStridesWalk.org

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® (MSABC) campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile non-competitive walks have collectively grown into the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, including caregivers, and families alike.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide. We invite you to join the Making Strides movement to help save lives and end breast cancer as we know it.

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you