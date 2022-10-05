Making Strides is more than a walk. Join the movement to end breast cancer as we know it.
For more than two decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the fight against this deadly disease and funded breakthrough research, 24/7 support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.
Join Your Local Making Strides Event
Join ABC12 and our community in taking up the fight to fund the future of breast cancer research and programs. Turning your passion into a purpose is easier than you think. Sign up, recruit a team, fundraise and be an inspiration.
ABC12’s Terry Camp will be at Making Strides of the Great Lakes Bay Region on Saturday, October 8th. Sign Up Here
ABC12’s Christine Winter will be at Making Strides of Flint on Saturday, October 22nd. Sign Up Here
Click Here to Find Other Making Strides Events In Your Area
Can’t make an event? You can still make a difference. Click here to find out how.
Join The Movement
Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® (MSABC) campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile non-competitive walks have collectively grown into the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, including caregivers, and families alike.
This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide. We invite you to join the Making Strides movement to help save lives and end breast cancer as we know it.