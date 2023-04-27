Making water affordable

Water safety and affordability go hand-in-hand.
Nine years after the start of the Flint Water Crisis - people who live in city are still paying some of the highest water bills in the nation.
Sheldon Neeley, Mayor of Flint says the average yearly water bill for a residential customer is around $1,200
"The rate that we charge is calculated," Neeley said. "Not just because of the water that you use, it is a level of many different things," he said.
The Mayor said the water, by itself , doesn't cost that much.
"Actually the commodity of water is cheap. For a unit of water, which is 748 gallons of water, unit cost is probably $15.00 per unit."
Flint gets its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority or GLWA in Detroit. They charge for the service and there are other fees that contribute to the bill.
"Maintenance, Utility, Sewer," said the mayor.
Bryan Peckinpaugh is the spokesperson for Detroit Water and Sewer. They have a program that provides fixed rate bills and has erased $11 million in back charges for the 16,000 customers who have signed up.
"Here in Detroit we are very proud that we are able to develop the Lifeline plan last July 2022," he said.
Lifeline Is a water affordability program based on monthly income for low income users in Detroit.
"We looked at a study out of Washington DC that said water rates should be, to make it affordable for low income households, should be 1.8 % of the average income of the household. So we based our program on that study.
It is a tiered system with $18.00 being the lowest and $56.00 being the highest monthly bill. Those who sign up for the program also got their back bills erased, according to Peckinpaugh, "they start at zero. they start fresh.
In Flint, the Neeley administration is partnering with other entities to help make water more affordable for the city's low income residents.
The Water Residential Assistance Program or WRAP is at Flint City Hall every Thursday. Click here to learn more.
Monday, May 1st, GCARD will be at Flint City Hall signing up residents who need assistance paying their water bill.
Flint residents can meet with GCCARD caseworkers on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday.
Appointments are not needed. Residents must bring the following required documents:
- Active past-due water bill
- Valid State ID/driver’s license for all adults in the household (IDs must match water bill)
- Social Security cards for all members of the household
- Health insurance card(s)
- Proof of household income for the past 30 days
- DHS food benefit letter (if applicable)
- Rental lease or agreement if water bill is in landlord’s name