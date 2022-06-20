Michigan Sugar Company crowns 2022 Michigan Sugar Queen and court

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Sugar Company has crowned a new Sugar Queen.
On Friday, Brianna Kubik of Reese was crowned the 2022 Michigan Sugar Queen at the annual Michigan Sugar Festival.
Kubik is joined by two Queen’s Court Attendants, Brooke Pagel of Birch Run and Adriana Ivezaj of Macomb.
Over the next year, they will serve as ambassadors for Michigan Sugar Company. After completing the program, the Queen receives a $2,000 scholarship and each attendant a $1,000 scholarship to be used to help pay for college.
The new queen, 19-year-old Kubik, is a graduate of Akron-Fairgrove High School and attends Delta College where she is enrolled in the dental hygiene program.
Her attendants, 18-year-old Page is a graduate of Birch Run High School and attends Delta College where she is studying psychology. 20-year-old Ivezaj is a graduate of Henry Ford II High School and attends Oakland University where she is studying communications.
“Once again, Michigan Sugar Company is fortunate to have found a young woman who we know will be an excellent representative and ambassador for our company,” said Rob Clark, Director of Communications and Community Relations for Michigan Sugar. “Her knowledge of our company and agriculture in general, along with the quality of her character, shined through during the selection process. We are looking forward to a great year with Brianna as the Michigan Sugar Queen.”