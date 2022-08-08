Michiganders excited about return of Back to the Bricks

Back to the Bricks is back and even storm clouds couldn't stop Michiganders from showing off their hot wheels in Davison.
"It's nothing like being out here around the old cars and seeing cars you used to know," Flint resident Danny Glass said.
"We just like the camaraderie that goes with it," Matt Bryant of Otisville said. "It's almost like boating, you know, you go out on a boat and everybody's waving at each other. Same thing with the hot rods and the cars. Everybody's just happy to be here and it's a great atmosphere."
To automobile enthusiasts, Back to the Bricks is more than a classic car show. It's a museum, a time capsule, a trip down memory lane.
"This is where it's at," Glass said. "There's a lot of cars that I've seen back in the old days that I wished I would have had."
Of course, this week is just an appetizer for these classic car enthusiasts. This time next week, classic car tires will be on brick not grass
"There's times I get up at 3:30 in the morning and I'm tired as heck, but I gotta get in line knowing if I don't get there early enough, I'm not going to be on the bricks," Glass said.