Mid-Michigan Memorial Day events

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday is Memorial Day, a day dedicated to those who have died while serving in the U.S. Military.
Many mid-Michigan communities are holding events to mark the occasion.
In Genesee County, Flint is holding its annual remembrance this morning at 9:30 a.m. at McFarlan Veterans Memorial Park on Saginaw Street.
In Bay County, a ceremony is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. outside the county building on Center Avenue in Bay City.
In Saginaw County, the annual Memorial Day parade is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. It'll travel along South Washington Avenue from Janes Avenue to the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza at Hoyt Park.