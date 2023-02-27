Mid-Michigan non-profit received $2 million grant for rehabilitation programs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan non-profit is set to receive a $2 million federal grant from United States Department of Labor.
The money will be used to expand its rehabilitative programs with a 42 month program for young people who have been victims of violence.
Peckham Incorporated's goal is to help the group develop skills that'll improve their futures.
Launching the Growth Opportunities program - Peckham's new initiative to cease recidivism throughout Genesee and Shiawassee County while targeting youth and young adults who have been at the center of gun violence.
Karen Utsey Growth Opportunities Program Coordinator says this program is a personal calling and quest to change lives.
The non-profit once targeted 15 to 18 year-olds in the justice system, now it has expanded to young adults up to 24-years-old.
"I am beyond passionate about the work that I do in helping young people and preventing recidivism," said Utsey. "And just letting them know that you're not defined by your mistakes."
Growth Opportunities Program will take eligible young adults through a 4-phase course including; violence prevention, and paid job-training with community partners that can turn into full-time job placements.
"We will stay with these participants for three years," Utsey said. "Our ultimate goal is to reduce recidivism and statistics show that employment aids in the reduction of recidivism."
Partnering with several local companies, Utsey's goal is to help young adults start a new lease on life through employment.
"Lots of our young people reoffend because they're looking for ways to support their families and they don't have money for basic necessities and we want to remove all of those barriers," she said.
The Growth Opportunities Program will begin its first cohort in May.
Utsey asks that any local companies that are willing to provide job experiences please contact Peckham Inc.