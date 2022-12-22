Mid-Michigan packs the grocery stores ahead of the winter storm and Christmas

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Due to the winter storm on the horizon and Christmas right around the corner, people from all over Mid-Michigan are preparing for the weekend ahead.
Shoppers are packing grocery stores in order to be fully equipped.
It's not unusual to see grocery stores busy this time of year especially with only 3 days to go until Christmas. But with a major storm approaching things are even busier over here at Buesch's Food World in Flushing.
"The storm is coming so what we are doing is getting out ahead of time trying to beat the storm and getting ready for Christmas," said Kevin Campbell of Flushing.
Folks are flooding the isles and packing carts just in case they're snowed in which the National Weather Service says could likely happen in some areas
"I'm stocked up for Christmas and the storm," said Flushing resident, Tobi Williams. "But my husband works out in Lansing as a police officer so he has to work all weekend and he may not be able to drive back home so I'm going to stock him up."
And for some, Christmas shopping is what matters most as they prepare for a holiday feast
Not to mention snow storms can make for potentially dangerous road conditions so eating out or ordering in could be a challenge - another reason why folks are planning ahead.
And as the storm comes, safety is the number one priority so here's a tip - call ahead and save yourself a trip if need be by making sure whatever you're looking for is in stock before you head out the door.
Stay warm and stay safe.