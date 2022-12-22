Mid-Michigan packs the grocery stores ahead of the winter storm and Christmas

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Mid-Michigan packs the grocery stores ahead of the winter storm and Christmas

  • Updated
  • 0

Flushing residents packs Buesch's Food World ahead of the wintry storm and Christmas

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Due to the winter storm on the horizon and Christmas right around the corner, people from all over Mid-Michigan are preparing for the weekend ahead.

Shoppers are packing grocery stores in order to be fully equipped.

It's not unusual to see grocery stores busy this time of year especially with only 3 days to go until Christmas. But with a major storm approaching things are even busier over here at Buesch's Food World in Flushing.

"The storm is coming so what we are doing is getting out ahead of time trying to beat the storm and getting ready for Christmas," said Kevin Campbell of Flushing.

Folks are flooding the isles and packing carts just in case they're snowed in which the National Weather Service says could likely happen in some areas

"I'm stocked up for Christmas and the storm," said Flushing resident, Tobi Williams. "But my husband works out in Lansing as a police officer so he has to work all weekend and he may not be able to drive back home so I'm going to stock him up."

And for some, Christmas shopping is what matters most as they prepare for a holiday feast

Not to mention snow storms can make for potentially dangerous road conditions so eating out or ordering in could be a challenge - another reason why folks are planning ahead.

And as the storm comes, safety is the number one priority so here's a tip - call ahead and save yourself a trip if need be by making sure whatever you're looking for is in stock before you head out the door.

Stay warm and stay safe.

