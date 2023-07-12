Multiple members of the Flint city council are facing a recall

Language has been approved for four of the nine members, with language pending for two other for a total of six possible recalls.
Council members representing the third, fifth, and sixth wards are the only ones not facing a possible recall.
Only council members Jerri Winfrey Carter, Quincy Murphy, and Tonya Burns are not currently being targeted for a recall.
The Genesee County Election Commission, has approved recall language for Second Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis, Fourth
Ward councilwoman Judy Priestly, former Seventh Ward Councilwoman Allie Herkenroder and Ninth Ward Councilwoman Eva Worthing.
Later this month the commission is scheduled to vote on new recall language against Councilman Eric Mays and Councilman Dennis Pfieffer.
The Genesee County clerk says similar language has been used in all of the approved recalls and it centers around a missed city council meeting.
"Any citizen can start the recall process will submit language to the county clerks office, said Dominique Clemons, Genesee County Clerk. He said once the language submitted the election commission will approve or deny the language on the basis that is is factual and clear in nature.
When the recall language has been approved the clerk said the initiator of the recall has 180 days to collect valid signatures from voters who live in the ward of the council person facing recall.
If enough signatures are secured the language will appear on the May or November ballot whichever one comes first.
Clemons said he does not expect any Flint city council recalls on the ballot before Mayo of 2024.