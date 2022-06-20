Neighborhood revitalization effort underway in Saginaw's east side

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A neighborhood clean up effort is underway in the Lynnwood Avenue neighborhood on the east side of Saginaw.
The One Week, One Street revitalization effort has provided support to the area over the last nine years.
The group said that it uses volunteers from the Great Lakes Bay Region to revitalize one street each year by painting, landscaping, clearing lots and exterior home repairs
"What do we know is that sometimes being a homeowner it's difficult some individuals end up not getting insurance because they can't afford to replace their rules or or for anything and so we often take mission trips to Africa we go to Mexico we go everywhere when there's work to do here and so we were all about serving right here where we live," said Arshen Baldwin, Community Outreach Coordinator.
The group is also having a block Party Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. for all of their volunteers.
It will include Face painting, a DJ, and all sorts of other activities.
If anyone is interested in volunteering, just go to the tent on Lynnwood Ave.