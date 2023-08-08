On this week's show the founder of the Flint Public Health Youth Academy joins host Dawn Jones to discuss the groups recent two week intensive where youth in the academy discussed causes, effects, and solutions to gun violence.
Newsmaker: Flint Public Health Youth Academy
Dawn Jones
Anchor
