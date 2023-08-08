 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newsmaker: Flint Public Health Youth Academy

  • 0

Newsmaker: Flint Public Health Youth Academy

On this week's show the founder of the Flint Public Health Youth Academy joins host Dawn Jones to discuss the groups recent two week intensive where youth in the academy discussed causes, effects, and solutions to gun violence. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.