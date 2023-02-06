On this week's show: Brianna Mosier from the Flint and Genesee Group discusses the new "Make Your Move" initiative and Leon El Alamin and Grace Taylor from the MADE Institute discuss the agencies recent grant award and how they will use it to expand services for the returning citizens they serve.
Newsmaker for the week of February 5, 2023
- By: Dawn Jones
-
- Updated
- 0
Dawn Jones
Anchor
Dawn Jones currently anchors ABC12 First at Four.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today