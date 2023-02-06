 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 37 knots expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS... the strong winds will cause hazardous conditions on
the mostly ice covered waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Newsmaker for the week of February 5, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

Representatives from Flint Genesee Group and MADE Institute discuss recent initiatives

On this week's show: Brianna Mosier from the Flint and Genesee Group discusses the new "Make Your Move" initiative and Leon El Alamin and Grace Taylor from the MADE Institute discuss the agencies recent grant award and how they will use it to expand services for the returning citizens they serve. 

