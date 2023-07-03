 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newsmaker for the week of July 2, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

Mayor Sheldon Neeley is the guest

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley joins host Dawn Jones to discuss the recent economic investments in the city of Flint. According to Mayor Neeley it totals more than $2 billion.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you