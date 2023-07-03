Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley joins host Dawn Jones to discuss the recent economic investments in the city of Flint. According to Mayor Neeley it totals more than $2 billion.
Newsmaker for the week of July 2, 2023
- By: Dawn Jones
- Updated
Dawn Jones
Anchor
