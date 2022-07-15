Person of the Week: McDonald's employee honored at roof sit

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The person of the week all came from ABC12'S coverage of the The 7th annual Whaley Children's Center roof sit on top of a McDonald's in Grand Blanc.
It was there that ABC12 News also learned a worker at McDonald's who was being celebrated.
Alex Tuohy is cognitively impaired and he has worked at the location for 10 years!
After learning about the milestone, the owners of the store wanted to do something special for him.
The Roof sit raised 110,000 dollars to support abused and neglected foster children in Genesee County.