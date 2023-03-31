Genesee Township officer helps Flint mom find new home

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mom and her son are putting their lives back together thanks to the kindness and empathy of a Genesee Township Police officer.
Erica Royer said she worked as a teacher before catching COVID-19 twice in a row.
It cut her hours, caused her to miss the openings to apply for new work, and spiraled into an eviction.
She was at the end of her rope when the cruiser behind her flashed its lights last in Fall 2022.
"I was very fearful at that point. Fearful that he was going to take all that I had left," said Royer.
She and her son had stayed in a hotel for weeks after being evicted- and she couldn't pay for one more night.
As Genesee Township officer Kenneth Chase approached her window, she broke down and cried.
"She looked like she needed some help," Chase told ABC12.
Rather than write her a ticket, he let her tell him what was wrong.
Hearing her story, he called his friend, who owns an apartment building, and explained the situation.
That friend let her move in right away.
Instead of first month's rent, he asked her to clean up the previous tenant's mess.
Royer's son, Zach, can only imagine what life would be like without their apartment.
"If that guy didn't help my mom, I would live at school and it would just be scary," said Zach.
"I really didn't do nothing. I just made a phone call, that's all I did," remarked Chase.
Genesee Township Police Chief Philip Hart told ABC12 he's proud of Chase and that this is the kind of work he wants to see from his department.
But even if he thinks he's no hero, Royer believes he made a world of difference.
"'Thank you' doesn't do it. How do you say it to someone who... You know? That was just a blessing," she said.
Comfortable in her new home, she's getting ready to apply for work at some local schools and be a teacher again this fall.