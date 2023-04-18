Plans for Genesee County's first state park are moving forward

Chevy Commons is the proposed name of a new state park being developed in Flint.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer first announced the plans for the park in March of 2022.
"We've come quite a ways since we had the announcement with the Governor," said Ron Olson, chief of parks and recreation for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Chevy Commons would become the state's 104ths state park. It is a $30.2 million investment, covering 230 acres of land in downtown Flint.
"It will be comprised of a number of city parklands that will go from the east to the north along the river corridor all the way down to Mott park on the southern southwestern part of the river," said Olsen.
The state has already secured a 30 year lease with he city for 130 acres of land. A big part of the plan calls for improving the city's river front.
Olsen says bids are expected to go out this summer so work can begin on removing four spillways in the river.
Design plans for the park are still being finalized, but Olsen said expect to see things happening soon.
"I think people will see things happening this summer. I think by this time next year we will be moving along on other improvements and things like that.," he said.
The state is making a record $26 million investment into the development of the park.
Olson said the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has set aside $18 million for an endowment.
It will be held by the Community Foundation of Greater Flint for future care and upkeep of the park.