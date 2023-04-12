Program providing Black-owned Saginaw small businesses with a chance to accelerate

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Central Michigan University Research Corporation's 'LIFT ME' program focuses on Black-owned small businesses in Saginaw County that are already established but needs that extra push to take the next step.
'LIFT ME' is CMURC's first all-Black business accelerator.
"I applied for the 'LIFT ME' program because I believe it will help take my business to the next level," said Cierra Warren, owner of Delicious Sweets Bakeshop. "I'm really interested in the resources that they offer, and I hope I get picked!"
Members of the cohort will work through the program and develop skills, community connections, and resources that will support the growth of their business.
"I'm really looking forward to enhancing my marketing so I can spread the love of Delicious Sweets and Kravin Cookies," Cierra said.
Cierra Warren, owner of both Delicious Sweets and Kravin Cookies has always had a naturally sweet gift when it comes to baking.
"I just want to reach more people and ship my cookies and cookie dough all over," she said.
Although she wasn't a fan of shadowing her mom in the kitchen as a kid, Warren's talent was baking all along.
"My mom always had me in the kitchen as a kid but I didn't get inspired to start a business because of that but I did start baking at 11-years-old," Warren said. "I had to make a cake for a funeral and my family and friends just kept asking me to continue to make cakes for them and I was doing it for free and then a family friend was like you should sell these for Thanksgiving so in 2011 I put out a flyer and got 27 orders - and the rest is history."
It's a gift that keeps on giving so years later Warren poured into her entrepreneurial journey.
"Delicious Sweets has been around for 11 years and two years ago I added Kravin Cookies," she said. "I said who wouldn't love fresh baked cookies all day long so that's how Kravin Cookies came about and it's an addition to Delicious Sweets."
With a goal to scale up, she decided to think outside the box and inside the dough.
Warren is waiting to see if her business is a part of this accelerator program but in the meantime, she is accelerating others from all over.
"Kravin Cookies recently rolled out a program where we partner with schools and local organizations with our fundraiser where we make our cookie dough, and we sell it to help them reach their financial goals," said Warren.
If chosen to be a part of the 'LIFT ME' program - Warren says she will be ready to turn up the heat.
"I would love to have franchises of Kravin Cookies across the U.S.," she said. "But the goal is really for people to come here and have an experience that they've never had - it's more like a ministry."
4 out of 35 applicants of the LIFT ME Program will be accepted into the cohort.
The winners will be announced on May 4 at the Saginaw Soup Competition.