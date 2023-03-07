Prosecutor explains felony murder charge for the death of a Flint firefighter

21 year old Jabez Bobo of Flint is behind bars charged with arson and open murder.
"We believe that the suspect here, started the fire, the firefighter responded and during the suppression effort he died of a heart attack.," said David Leyton, Genesee County Prosecutor.
Leyton said the law is clear when it comes to charging Bobo with open murder in the death of Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Junior.
"The statute clearly says if a firefighter dies during the suppression effort of an arson fire that can be the predicate felony for felony murder," Leyton said.
According to the prosecutor felony murder is the death of someone that occurs during a felony crime.
He said the evidence points to Bobo for being responsible for the arson fire at a vacant trailer home in the Elms Mobile Home Park in Flint.
"There's video where he seen going away from the scene of the fire, we found a shoe print in the snow that matches shoes he is later wearing when Flint Police and investigators arrested him," Leyton said. The prosecutor also said there was video from nearby businesses that put Bobo in the vicinity. "Of all things, when investigators were looking for the suspect he goes walking by and they see him wearing the exact clothes that are seen in the video," Leyton said.
The Fire happened on February 25. Ricky HIll Junior was at work at Flint Fire Station number 8 when he and other firefighters answered the alarm.
Hill died of a heart attack at the scene of the fire.
Bobo is charged with setting the fire and Hill's death.
Bobo is being held on $100,000 bond he is due back in court later this month.