Remembering fallen Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Junior

Retired Flint Firefighter Rico Phillips said hew was in utter shock when he learned of the death of his former colleague Ricky Hill, Junior, "like you do when you hear bad news like that," he said.
Phillips went on to say that every firefighter has concerns when they arrive for their shift, "this could be our last day here.
Ricky Hill Junior was 49 years old when he died of an apparent heart attack at the scene of a mobile home fire on Saturday.
Phillips spent 27 years with the Flint Fire Department before retiring in 2019. Hill's death is painful for Phillips who said he worked with him for at least 13 years fighting fires.
"He was a kindred spirit I like to say. Some would say he's unique. He definitely had a unique perspective in life," Phillips said.
Hill is described as man who had a big heart and loved all genres of music.
"You would find him listening to classical music one moment, to classical rock n roll to hard core rap," said Phillips
Hill spent 16 years as a Flint Firefighter and Phillips worked with him for 13 of those years. Last Saturday Hill responded to a fire at the Elms Mobile Home Park.
"In this case, one call too many for him," said Phillips.
Investigators said Hill collapsed at the scene from a possible heart attack. Phillips said those types of incidents happen categorically throughout all of the fire services.
"Firefighters end up losing their life to what some consider natural cause, but it's not natural the type of work that we do.," he said.
Phillips said for most firefighters the job is a calling and he said it was for Ricky Hill Junior.
Hill was married and had two children.
Funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, Friday, March 3, 2023 at Central Church of the Nazarene, 1261 West Bristol Road, Flint.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corunna Road Baptist Church.