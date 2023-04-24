Ross Dress For Less will take over Staples building in Burton

Staples has been a staple at Courtland Center mall in Burton since 2005.
"Sad to see them leave," said Amber Abbey, Zoning Administrator for the city of Burton.
Right next to the Staples location in Burton sits an empty store front that used to be a home improvement store.
The doors closed on Lowes in 2018. But, unlike Lowes, Abbey said when the doors of Staples closes, the doors of another retailer will open
"We do have a new retailer that is going to be filling in the space, she said. >
Courtland Center Mall first opened as Eastland Mall in Burton in 1968.
Consumer shopping habits have changed over the past 55 years.
That change is reflected in the number of retailers the mall has lost over the decades. A sign of times.
"I don't think that singles out Burton," Abbey said.
She said we are seeing it all across the country.
"People shopping in malls is taking a backseat to online shopping. When you are planning ahead you can shop online and when you need something now you need to get to a retail facility. I think that is a part that is keeping these big businesses alive. But the malls are struggling," she said.
Staples office supply at Courtland Center announced recently that it will be closing - the sign on the door says the last day will be June the ninth.
The good news for the mall is as soon staples closes another retailer will have its name on the marquee.
So, it is Ross Dress for Less. They already have their building permits applied for and approved they are just waiting for Staples to leave so they can start construction and get it ready for them," she said.
Ross Dress for Less may be the beginning of new businesses coming into Burton.
Duane Haskins, Mayor of Burton, said they have hired a firm to help attract new options.
"I think they will do good and help us bring in some business. We have had other business that have approached us and are coming in that look like very good potentials," said the Mayor.
According to Abbey, it is easy to sell the city of Burton to business prospects.
"You know the difficulty and challenges is just the economy, but to sell Burton not difficult, not difficult at all, she said.