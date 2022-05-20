Saginaw Chippewa tribe donates more than $1 million to local organizations

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - More than a million dollars in tribal funds were handed out in Standish on Friday.
It's the annual 2% revenue sharing with local units of government and public schools.
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe made donations to 20 local municipal entities along with three school districts.
To date, the tribe has given more than a quarter of a billion dollars to local agencies.
"It's a proud day for us because we see the measurable impacts and when you look at the request that come in the need is so great and the money only goes so far we do our best to fund as much as we can to touch as many soles as we can," said Frank Cloutier, District three Tribal Council Representative.
Among those getting funds were Arenac County, several city and townships including fire departments.
The small departments owe a lot to the tribe for their help in funding safety and equipment.
Standish Area Fire Authority was awarded 35,000 dollars.