Second annual Feed the City took place in Flint on Tuesday

FLINT Mich. (WJRT) - The second annual Feed the City event in Flint took place on Tuesday.
The event included free haircuts, manicures, food and milk for people who came out.
Wayne the Barber Enterprise put together the event with Catholic Charities and 92.7.
The entire mission was to feed the "whole person."
"People they are in need nowadays, and we just like to put together an event to feed the whole person," said founder Dwayne Harrington. "When it comes to food, when it comes to music for dancing, health resources. I mean anything from blood pressure checks to prenatal care."
A prayer team was also available to pray with and spend time with visitors.