51st Sloan Museum Auto Fair expected to bring out a crowd of thousands

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the past 50 years, Sloan Museum has been restoring and preserving their automotive collection and archives for future generations.
Rain or shine, vehicles will pile into the heart of Flint for the the 51st annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair presented by Shea Automotive Group on June 24 and 25. They're celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvette.
"We have already 300 cars pre-registered. We expect to have more than 500 cars on display. We expect to have close to 4 thousand people across the two days," said Cathy Gentry, chief operating officer of Sloan Museum.
This annual fundraiser supports the acquisition, restoration, maintenance, and promotion of the Sloan Museum's unique collection. This will be the first year where spectators from all walks of life can go inside the all new Sloan Museum of Discovery.
"We have one car that's coming from Mount Pleasant and we have another car that's coming from Indiana. These are super special cars and they'll be inside the Museum just for everybody to come in and see what they look like," said Gentry.
The event signifies the important position Flint and Genesee County hold in the development of the American automobile industry.
"This is a really big deal. We love to see all the support from around the state. There's not too much that's been around for 51 years," said Gentry.
The auto fair runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information on the fair.