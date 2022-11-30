 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Survivor of Grand Blanc Township apartment fire searches for her rescuer

  Updated
  • 0

Angie Lofton of Fairways at Woodfield apartments searches for the lady who rescued her from a burning building

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Angie Lofton has a special message for the rescuers who helped her escape an apartment building that caught fire in Grand Blanc Township last week.

"I don't even know who they are. I would love to see them and tell them that there's so many families that are so grateful to them," she said. "Because they just were angels."

Twenty-four units at the Fairways of Woodfield on Pinehurst Lane burned on Nov. 22, but no one was hurt thanks to the unknown hero who lives in another building within the complex. 

Due to the fact that there are several buildings within Fairways of Woodfield, it is difficult to know every resident. Lofton said this was a courageous act and she'd never come across the rescuer before the fire. 

"She was literally in the back of my patio ready to break me out. Like she saw me and she saw that I was in a wheelchair," she said. "I know my other neighbor's husband was also in the shower and they knocked on their door too and got them out of there."

Lofton said she is forever grateful for the true selflessness and bravery that was shown. 

"It's really important to me because I just don't know what type of person runs into a burning building, to a building that you have no idea who's in there and just how brave that was," she said.

