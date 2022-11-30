Survivor of Grand Blanc Township apartment fire searches for her rescuer

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Angie Lofton has a special message for the rescuers who helped her escape an apartment building that caught fire in Grand Blanc Township last week.

"I don't even know who they are. I would love to see them and tell them that there's so many families that are so grateful to them," she said. "Because they just were angels."

Twenty-four units at the Fairways of Woodfield on Pinehurst Lane burned on Nov. 22, but no one was hurt thanks to the unknown hero who lives in another building within the complex.

Due to the fact that there are several buildings within Fairways of Woodfield, it is difficult to know every resident. Lofton said this was a courageous act and she'd never come across the rescuer before the fire.

"She was literally in the back of my patio ready to break me out. Like she saw me and she saw that I was in a wheelchair," she said. "I know my other neighbor's husband was also in the shower and they knocked on their door too and got them out of there."

Lofton said she is forever grateful for the true selflessness and bravery that was shown.

"It's really important to me because I just don't know what type of person runs into a burning building, to a building that you have no idea who's in there and just how brave that was," she said.