Team Buddy Forever Foundation hosting run/walk Saturday

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Team Buddy Forever Foundation is hosting a run and walk at Ascension GENESYS nature trail in Grand Blanc on Saturday.
Many may remember Braden Miller, known to many as Buddy. He passed away in 2018 from a form of brain cancer, also known as DIPG.
The funds raised will benefit both organ donation as well as helping the foundation provide support to other families dealing with DIPG.
"Braden, Buddy, is still continuing to make a difference and hopefully at some point these families with children battling DIPG will not have to go through the steps to find an effective treatment that will be more, a comprehensive care path plan developed for these children and these families to go through," said Patrick McDonald, Buddy's grandfather.
Those interested can sign up in person on Friday for the event between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Complete Runner in Grand Blanc.
Sign up for the race HERE