The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint welcomes a new fitness area in partnership with Planet Fitness

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new fitness center in Flint is just the second of its kind in Michigan.
Planet Fitness partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint
to bring a new mini-Judgment Free Zone for club members as part of the National Bullying Prevention Initiative.
The new fitness area is deemed a safe space for members to get active.
The official ribbon cutting for the Boys & Girls Club was essentially a new chapter in the book of life for longtime members like Josiah Ross -
a student athlete with a mission.
"I've been coming here since I was six and my love for basketball started here. I just one day - want to make it to the NBA," said Josiah Ross, freshman at Beecher Highschool.
Josiah Ross has been an active Boys & Girls Club member for almost a decade.
"Josiah is one of those kids who has been here since he was just a tiny little guy," said Tauzzari Robinson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint.
Now a 14-year-old freshman at Beecher High School -- Josiah is finding his way and for him fitness is his way to the top.
"Being a teenager you know fitness is key and healthy lifestyles is key to just figure out who it is they want to be, and do it in a safe space without judgement," Robinson said.
With ambitions to aim high and score big - the importance of this free fitness area ranks high on Josiah's list.
"I say it means a lot because I like to stay active and I just feel like it's a great experience," Ross said. "Instead of just paying for the gym you can just come here and have fun."
But fun isn't the only thing on Josiah's mind - his mission to elevate in the world of basketball is a top priority.
"I'm trying to make AAU right now so that's another step for me," he said. "I'm just trying to dunk so this can help me out a lot with exercise, stretching, and a lot of stuff."
In addition to the ribbon cutting a surprise gift of $2,500 was given to the club.