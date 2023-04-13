The first house comes down under the land bank's aggressive demolition plan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- The sights and sounds of progress in one Flint neighborhood as the Genesee County Land Bank begins its aggressive demolition plan to get rid of blight in the community.
It's a $43.7 million project that we've been telling you about for months.
The goal is to demolish more than 22-hundred blighted residential and commercial structures in Genesee County.
The walls of the first home to be demolished under the program came down Thursday morning.
"To see some progress being made in Flint, some good in the neighborhood," said Shawn Hairston, President of the Belair Woods Neighborhood Association.
Hairston been in the neighborhood for 40 years. It's the neighborhood where the house on Home Ave was once a home, turned vacant eyesore.
"It signifies to me that the city of Flint cares about the northside and that they understand that by tearing down some of these properties this is going to make this area a little safer. This is a great day," he said.
The Home avenue house is the first of more than 2,000 structures that are on the demolition list, under a historic partnership among the city and land bank and several others.
"Without the city, the county and the Mott Foundation and the Federal Government and the state we wouldn't be here today," said Michael Freeman, executive director of the Genesee County Land Bank. He considers the demolitions as doing right by the community.
Members of the community joined with officials to get a glimpse of progress in action. Longtime resident Gordon Willis among them. "So, I think it is safer for the neighborhood, the older people and it makes it better.
176 demolitions are a part of this first phase which is expected to be completed by June.