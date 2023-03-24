The Greater Midland North Family Center free prom dress giveaway

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – Prom is just around the corner, the hunt for dresses is on.
The Greater Midland North Family Center has hosted a free prom dress giveaway since 2009, and this year’s giveaway started on Thursday.
There are more than 3,000 dresses to choose from, this year alone the center received 200 donations. The dresses come in various different sizes, and jewelry and shoes are available as well.
The executive director, Andrea Conquest said that the event is available for other dances as well, and that they want to help young people not miss out on an experience because they don’t have a dress.
It’s a free event that is open to anyone, all that is needed is pre-registration.
The event is Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Greater Midland North Family Center.