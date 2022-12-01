 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the west
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 8 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

The Michigan Department of Education partners with school districts to help increase test scores post pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

54 Michigan school districts partners with MDE

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many school bells didn't ring during the pandemic.

Now, students and educators are playing catchup and dealing with the consequences.

The state of Michigan is targeting districts that have fallen behind and stepping in to get students back on track.

Many of those districts are right here in Mid-Michigan.

There are fifty-four school districts on that list and districts like Beecher and Flint Community Schools, Saginaw Academy of Excellence and Saginaw Public Schools are included in the states partnership agreements for extra support for our students.

COVID-19 brought unpredicted challenges for all. Which in return, trickled down to the learning curve within our schools.

President of United Teachers of Flint, Karen Christian, says that it has been challenging for not just Flint students - but all.

"They've lost a lot with not being in the classroom every single day, it was difficult during the pandemic," Christian said, "The biggest concern is academically our students are falling behind especially with this third-grade reading law."

State assessment tests show a decrease in test scores this year - compared to scores taken before the pandemic.

Based on those scores, and graduation rates - Michigan's Department of Education is working with the bottom 100 schools.

Partnership districts will receive support from the state and intermediate school districts to develop assessed target benchmarks.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones says that, "Over the past several months, the district has worked with the Board of Education to implement an enhanced curriculum. We look forward to working alongside the MDE to create a plan that best addresses the needs of our school community."

