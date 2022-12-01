The Michigan Department of Education partners with school districts to help increase test scores post pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many school bells didn't ring during the pandemic.
Now, students and educators are playing catchup and dealing with the consequences.
The state of Michigan is targeting districts that have fallen behind and stepping in to get students back on track.
Many of those districts are right here in Mid-Michigan.
There are fifty-four school districts on that list and districts like Beecher and Flint Community Schools, Saginaw Academy of Excellence and Saginaw Public Schools are included in the states partnership agreements for extra support for our students.
COVID-19 brought unpredicted challenges for all. Which in return, trickled down to the learning curve within our schools.
President of United Teachers of Flint, Karen Christian, says that it has been challenging for not just Flint students - but all.
"They've lost a lot with not being in the classroom every single day, it was difficult during the pandemic," Christian said, "The biggest concern is academically our students are falling behind especially with this third-grade reading law."
State assessment tests show a decrease in test scores this year - compared to scores taken before the pandemic.
Based on those scores, and graduation rates - Michigan's Department of Education is working with the bottom 100 schools.
Partnership districts will receive support from the state and intermediate school districts to develop assessed target benchmarks.
Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones says that, "Over the past several months, the district has worked with the Board of Education to implement an enhanced curriculum. We look forward to working alongside the MDE to create a plan that best addresses the needs of our school community."