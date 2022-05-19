The World Expo of Beer returns to Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The tents are pitched and the taps are getting into place at The World Expo of Beer site at Heritage Park.
More than 60 breweries will serve hundreds of beers along with ciders and meads.
The expo was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and last year's event had limited tickets.
This year, organizers say they'll be celebrating 25 years with no restrictions
"It's a relieve to not have to worry about limiting people to coming I mean it's hard to tell people you can't come where you could only have this many so it's been a good relief this year. We can do what we want and not worry about any issues," said Shari Palmer, Co-Chair, World Expo of Beer.
Tickets are $30 and include a souvenir sample mug and some drink tickets.
The event runs Friday and Saturday, rain or shine.
Tickets are still available on the expo's website.