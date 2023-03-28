Third grade is a pivotal year in a child's life

It has been a controversial law since its inception, but Angela Hood, Director of the Flint and Genesee Literacy Network is happy at least one portion of the law has been repealed.
"So I'm glad that the punitive part of the law has been redacted. But I'm also glad that the provisions for intervention and support is there
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new version of Michigan's controversial third grade reading law.
The bill was first singed into law by former Governor Rick Snyder in 2016.
The newer version of the law no longer requires third grade students who struggle with reading be forced to repeat the third grade.
The law does maintain the provisions for additional supports and interventions for struggling students to catch them up.
Experts say how a student presents in third grade could determine a lot about their future.
Hood says how a child performs in third grade starts long before a child enters kindergarten.
"So we are clear about the fact that how children are nourished and born and nurtured before kindergarten affects how they show up in kindergarten," she said.
Hood goes on to say that kindergarten is a precursor to how a child will show up up in the third grade when they are being tested for reading readiness.
Up until the third grade they learn to read. Everything is a building stone. up until the third grade," Hood said. Once a child reaches the gird grade there is a shift.
"In third grade, the way we have crafted our educational system, we pivot and we use reading as the impetus to teach to learn," Hood said.
So, if children have matriculated to third grade and they have not mastered basic reading skills what we find is those children fall behind at higher rates. Researchers have drawn a correlation between the inability to read in third grade to high school drop out rates.
In a 2011 study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation it found that one in six children who are not reading proficiently in third grade do not graduate from high school on time, a rate four times greater than that for proficient readers.
Literacy is an integral part of everything we do in society.
"Because how well can you navigate any system in our society without reading," said Hood.
According to research how well you have mastered the art of reading by third grade can be a determining factor for the rest of your life. Experts often say third grade the most pivotal time in child's life.
Hood said it can determine a student's future earnings, their probability of being incarcerated and their post secondary readiness.
Hood and her team at the Flint and Genesee Literacy Network has released a new report on the state of literacy in Flint and Genesee. Click here to access the report.