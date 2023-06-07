 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Who is Ashley Capital?

Ashley Capital breaks ground on new Flint Commerce Center on the site of the former GM Buick City

Ashley Capital broke ground Monday on the new Flint Commerce Center.

Ashley recently purchased 20 acres of the former General Motors Buick City site and they plan to purchase more than 200 additional acres of the brown field by the end of June.

The company plans to purchase more than 200 acres more of the Brownfield by the end of August.

The company defines itself among the largest privately-held industrial real estate investment companies in the country. They manage several sites in Michigan including facilities in Belleville, Brownstown Township and Livonia.

"We have over 20 million square feet in the state of Michigan and millions of square feet outside the state of Michigan," said Susan Harvey, Senior Vice President of Ashley Capital.

The company has a diverse portfolio. Harvey listed some of their clients: "Ford Motor company, General Motors, Penske, Amazon, LG," she said.

She has been with the company for more than 25 years. "But in all my years and all of the projects we've done I'm more excited abut this project in Flint than any other project I have been involved in."

Harvey and various partners were in Flint Monday to help toss the first dirt to begin construction of the Flint Commerce Center at the former Buick City site.

They are hoping to purchase a total of 350 acres of the site.

"Phase one is this first building. Phase two will be to take down about another 270 acres and start construction on the rest," she said. "When done in total the current plan has us building about 3.5 million square feet on this site."

It will be a total of 10 buildings and it is expected to take more than a decade to complete. As of right now there are not tenants lined up to occupy the buildings.

But, Harvey said the companies has a model of build it and they will come. "It has worked well for us," she said.

