Who is Ashley Capital?

Ashley Capital broke ground Monday on the new Flint Commerce Center.
Ashley recently purchased 20 acres of the former General Motors Buick City site and they plan to purchase more than 200 additional acres of the brown field by the end of June.
The company plans to purchase more than 200 acres more of the Brownfield by the end of August.
The company defines itself among the largest privately-held industrial real estate investment companies in the country. They manage several sites in Michigan including facilities in Belleville, Brownstown Township and Livonia.
"We have over 20 million square feet in the state of Michigan and millions of square feet outside the state of Michigan," said Susan Harvey, Senior Vice President of Ashley Capital.
The company has a diverse portfolio. Harvey listed some of their clients: "Ford Motor company, General Motors, Penske, Amazon, LG," she said.
She has been with the company for more than 25 years. "But in all my years and all of the projects we've done I'm more excited abut this project in Flint than any other project I have been involved in."
Harvey and various partners were in Flint Monday to help toss the first dirt to begin construction of the Flint Commerce Center at the former Buick City site.
They are hoping to purchase a total of 350 acres of the site.
"Phase one is this first building. Phase two will be to take down about another 270 acres and start construction on the rest," she said. "When done in total the current plan has us building about 3.5 million square feet on this site."
It will be a total of 10 buildings and it is expected to take more than a decade to complete. As of right now there are not tenants lined up to occupy the buildings.
But, Harvey said the companies has a model of build it and they will come. "It has worked well for us," she said.