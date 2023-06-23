Wings Over Flint generating economic impact in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a 30-year hiatus, Bishop International Airport is ready to take control with Wings over Flint and make this weekend enjoyable for a huge crowd.
"This air show stands to accommodate just about 20 thousand visitors over the weekend," said Amari Steward, executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee. "At its peak, they were actually hosting a hundred thousand visitors right here in Genesee County."
The third busiest airport in the state of Michigan will showcase everything Flint has to offer. From hotel accommodations to local restaurants prepping for tourism, this event will generate more than a million dollars of economic impact throughout the county.
"We love that we are a part of that and we're bringing this event back to the Flint area," said Autumn MacClaren, director of marketing, PR, and air service of Bishop International Airport.
Beyond the dollar this event is building bridges, bringing back memories and giving hope to the future of Flint and Genesee County.
"I actually heard of visitors purchasing tickets to bring their family members just to celebrate that nostalgic moment because they remember when their parents brought them here for the air show 30 years ago," said Steward. "Hopefully we're able to create more memories to keep this a tradition year after year," said Steward.
All the fun happens June 24th and 25th. Tickets are still available here.