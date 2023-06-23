Mid-Michigan pilot shares excitement for Wings Over Flint air show

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Anticipation is building for the Wings Over Flint air show coming to Flint Bishop Airport this weekend.
Area businesses, residents and even pilots are excited to see the show.
Jacob Carmer is a local Genesee County pilot, and works at Flint Bishop Airport in tech operations.
Carmer has always had a passion for aviation. It started when he was a child as his father was a member of the Air Force.
"In an airliner, you're up so high you can't really see anything," said Cramer. "When I'm flying around, I can, "hey, check out that lake" or "check this out" and we can actually do some sight-seeing while we're traveling places."
While Cramer is not at work, he can usually be found in his hanger working on planes or sharing his passion for planes with others. Cramer is the President of the Experimental Aircraft Association, which is a group of aviation enthusiasts.
"The biggest thing is me and my wife run the local chapter of the Young Eagles program, where kids get free airplane rides, and they get access to online training software," said Cramer. He wants others to feel the freedom he feels when flying.
Cramer explains that a lot of people believe that flying and aviation is only for the rich.
"I got with a local flying club, which is the cheapest way to get into Aviation," explains Cramer. "You don't have to own your own place. It's easy, there's a number of clubs around."
Cramer is excited for the Wings Over Flint airshow returning. He says that if he's not watching it as a guest, he will probably be monitoring the systems just in case with all the extra air traffic.
"Anything that's going to bring a positive light to the community, I think it's a great thing," said Cramer.
He adds that with all the air show that he's been to, he knows that they can lead to dreams taking off.
"It's stuff like that that really inspired me as a kid. It put me on the path that I'm on," explain Cramer.